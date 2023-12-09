Christmas craft-making

In the lead up to Christmas, Springvale Community Hub will be holding Christmas craft workshops on Wednesdays. All materials provided.

– Wednesdays 11am-2pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Bookings required at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/drop-christmas-crafts-springvale-community-hub

Interfaith Network tour

Join a guided public tour of places of worship in the South East – Emir Sultan Mosque, Gurdwara Sri Guru Granth Sahib temple, St John’s German Lutheran Church and Chua Quan Thanh (Tao Temple).

– Wednesday 13 December 8.30am-3pm; $25 (plus $10-$15 donation for lunch at St John’s). Details: Helen Heath: 8774 7662, 0421 829 563 or education@interfaithnetwork.org.au

Festive cheer – Noble Park

Come along to central Noble Park and enjoy our musical multi-skilled musicians as they perform several 45-minute sets.

– Thursday 14 December, 3pm- 6pm and Tuesday 19 December, 2pm-5pm at Noble Park central, Douglas Street, Noble Park

Festive cheer – Springvale

Come along to central Springvale and enjoy our musical multi-skilled musicians as they perform several 45-minute sets.

– Monday 18 December, 11am-2pm and Friday 22 December, 2pm-5pm at Multicultural Place, Buckingham Avenue, Springvale. Free event.

Festive cheer – Dandenong

Come along to Harmony Square and Palm Plaza and enjoy our musical multi-skilled musicians as they perform several 45-minute sets.

– Friday 15 December, 11am-2pm and Thursday 21 December, 11am-2pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong and Palm Plaza, between Clow Street and Walker Street, Dandenong. Free event

Christmas movie

Watch the film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (rated PG) on Springvale’s outdoor Urban Screen. Bring a picnic, a blanket, or a low chair and enjoy this free family-friendly outdoor movie.

– Friday 15 December, 6pm-8pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Christmas nativity scene

Come along to watch Australia’s well-renowned and largest traditional Christmas nativity scene display in its 20th year on display. Be enchanted by Wilson Fernandez’s display as the designer, creator and artist of the annual nativity scene display.

– Until Friday 12 January, 10.30am-8pm (Strictly by appointments only) at St. Elizabeth Parish Church, 107 Bakers Road, Dandenong North. Details: Wilson Fernandez, 0428 927 110 or australiannativityscene.org

New Year’s Eve in Dandenong

Bring your picnic blankets, some snacks and celebrate the end of 2023 with us. There will be entertainment, rover performers, delicious food, kids activities such as arts, crafts and face painting, followed by an exciting firework display at the family friendly time of 9.20pm.

– Saturday 31 December, 6pm-9.30pm at Dandenong Park, Pultney Street, Dandenong.

Question the Space

Enjoy works by artists Rachel Burke, Ross Coulter, Jordan Fleming, Guerrilla Girls, Melbourne Art Library, Kent Morris, Dean Norton, Tina Patlas, Kenny Pittock, Nick Selenitsch and TextaQueen. Artwork locations include Walker Street Gallery and various venues around central Dandenong.

– until Friday 1 March at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, corner Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong (open Tuesday-Friday, 12pm-4pm).

Yesteryear: A Glimpse into Greater Dandenong’s Past

This exhibition explores our region’s changing landscape and rich historical narratives through selected artworks, images and objects from Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection and local historical society collections.

– Open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 2pm (until 1 March) at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month (next on 31 October) 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of a few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801