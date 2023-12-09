Looking Back

100 years ago

13 December 1923

Dandenong Agricultural Show

The anticipation of the committee of the Dandenong Agricultural Society that the 1923 annual show would be an exceptionally successful one, and a record breaker in several ways were fully realised on Thursday last. Some months ago, it was recognised that it was absolutely necessary for the officers and committee to make a special effort to increase the membership and put more vim into the working of the Society generally. A sub-committee was appointed and vigorous canvassing for new members was instituted. The result has been gratifying to all concerned. The membership was increased by over 100 new members, with record entries for this year’s show, with show day proving to be an ideal day resulting in a record attendance.

50 years ago

13 December 1973

Parking shocks in City Centre!

Drastic changes to Dandenong’s Parking laws were proposed in Dandenong council on Monday night. The proposals were made in an 11-page report by the City Engineer, Mr Gordon Wright. They are the most drastic suggestions yet made in an attempt to introduce a partial solution to same of the city’s traffic problems and include:

• Present fee all-day parking in council-owned car parks be reduced to two hours.

• An area of the City business zone be reduced from one-hour to half-hour parking

• Three-hour parking be introduced in certain areas for the first time.

• Parking control to be extended to 9pm Fridays.

• Possibility of a high-rise parking in the area of Lonsdale, Clow, Robinson and Foster Sts.

20 years ago

8 December 2003

Loggerheads

Public criticism of Greater Dandenong Council by Dandenong MP John Pandazopoulos has revealed a potentially destabilising rift between State Government and the council. Speaking at the annual Dandenong Retail Traders Association awards night last Tuesday, Mr Pandazopoulos accused the Council of lacking leadership and vision. He said council’s lack of leadership over the town hall redevelopment had “embarrassed“ Premier Steve Bracks and cast doubt on future projects. The council’s CEO Warwick Heine, responded by saying the council had shown leadership and was not about assigning blame for things in the past.

5 years ago

17 December 2018

Winners and Losers

In sport we speak of winners and losers and the cliched “agony versus ecstasy“. The contrasts were writ large in the wake of the Maurice Kirby Velodrome decision on 10 December.

For Parkfield Reserve’s cricket, soccer, and tennis clubs, they can now dream of a rosier future on expanded fields and a roomy modern pavilion. Meanwhile cyclists have vowed to defy the looming demolition of the cycling track. They say they will continue to fight to save the velodrome. The re-formed Noble Park Dandenong Cycling Club has renewed its call for recruits, set up a website and got a sponsor on board. ”The fight’s not over”, spokesperson Boyd Fraser said. He said the Greater Dandenong Council decision was “disappointing but exactly what I expected”, despite the group’s vigorous campaign across radio, print, and social media over several months.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society