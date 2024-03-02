Looking Back

100 years ago

6 March 1924

Springvale’s growth

The remarkable growth of Springvale, during the last few months, from an unimportant village to an important township is, at the present time, a favourite subject of conversation. A few years ago, Springvale was unknown, except to a very few people, and the land round about was mostly covered with scrub. No one thought of building houses so far away from the city. With the advent of the electric trains, prospects looked brighter. But it was not until the arrival in the district of the well-known builder Mr E F Hughes that things really started to move. We were informed that this progressive builder has erected nearly 60 houses in Springvale alone. Mr Hughes freely stated that people who invested in property in this district were bound to do well. With the coming of two other large factories, electric light, and water supply there was nothing to keep the district back.

50 years ago

5 March 1974

Govt ‘has no money for new schools’

The Education Department does not have the money to cater for the rapidly increasing numbers of school children. The director of primary education, Mr Row said this in Dandenong on Thursday at a civic reception in his Honor. Mr Row had earlier opened a media communications course at Dandenong High School, attended by an overflow crowd of 600. Officially opening the course Mr Row said television was a dominating influence and children “just can’t help being affected by it”. In an attack on some programs Mr Row said: “Television in some respects is an irresponsible medium especially in depicting violence and trivialities. It often presents situations which are unreal in actual life and programming is motivated only by profits.”

20 years ago

1 March 2004

Petition aims to stop market supermarket

Stallholders launched a petition at Dandenong Market on Friday calling for plans for a discount supermarket on the site be scrapped. Traders are angry that plans for the market’s redevelopment show a supermarket occupying an area now taken by fruit and vegetable stalls. A long-time fruit and vegetable trader said that if the market’s owner Greater Dandenong Council pushed ahead with the plans, things would get “juicier and juicier”. “Stallholders don’t want a supermarket in the market, there’s never been one in the market,” he said. Stallholders worried about increased competition and rents, as well as upheaval during redevelopment works – are planning to meet this week to discuss their next course of action.

5 years ago

8 March 2019

Caterer ’horrified’ by listeria death

A Dandenong South commercial caterer says it is “horrified” after being closed down during an investigation into a fatal outbreak of listeriosis. An elderly woman at the eastern suburbs private hospital died on 4 February. She was diagnosed with listeriosis – an illness normally associated with food contamination. I Cook Foods of Dandenong South, which provided meals to the private hospital, was closed by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and City of Greater Dandenong on 22 February. In a statement, I Cook Foods director Ian Cook expressed sympathy for the bereaved family. “We are horrified this has happened and are doing everything to assist the health authorities.”

