Hallam Mosque opens up

By Violet Li

Hallam Masjid in Narre Warren North had a successful Mosque Open Day on Sunday 25 February with opportunities for locals to learn more about the Islamic culture and religion.

Public relations officer Javid Khan said they gave people information and answered any questions waiting for them.

“Some people just want to come and have a look at how we pray, and some people are sitting down when we’re praying,” he said.

“We had a lot of posters about various things, like what is the difference between Islam and Christianity and Judaism.”

Mr Khan said they did the Mosque Open Day a couple of times before the Covid and they used to have more people coming.

“After Covid, we didn’t get as many people as we did before, but we decided that we still would do it this year,” he said.

The atmosphere was great on the scene with a sausage sizzle in the garden, a guided tour, and all sorts of fun activities.