Singing in true harmony

Students and aged care residents and staff adorned many varieties of cultural clothing for a Harmony Day concert at Mercy Place home in Dandenong.

Residents and staff represented nine different nations for the morning tea, cultural fashion parade, songs and dance.

“Today is a special day to recognise our unique backgrounds,” Mercy Place resident Fr Aidrian Robson said.

“Having the younger generations of the Dandenong community here is so important in keeping the history and culture of our community alive.”

About 30 students from St Mary’s Primary performed songs such as God’s Beautiful Rainbow as well as Ubuntu.

Residents and staff joined the visitors for a group rendition of We Are the World, I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing, and Advance Australia Fair.

Mercy Place lifestyle coordinator Maria Galvante said the celebration recognised the diversity of Greater Dandenong – one of the must culturally diverse council-areas in Australia..

“Today is about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging.”

The home’s service manager Elizabeth Adepoju said: “For staff and residents and to have the local school students come together with our residents was a beautiful way to celebrate Harmony Day.”