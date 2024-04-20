City Nature Challenge

Join eager citizen scientists from councils in the Greater Melbourne area to compete with cities from around the world by taking pictures of wild plants and animals and uploading them to iNaturalist. To participate, download the iNaturalist app, create a profile, then join the City Nature Challenge 2024: Greater Dandenong project.

– Open from 26-29 April. Free event. Details: inaturalist.ala.org.au/projects/city-nature-challenge-2024

Busk Stop

Busk Stop will bring a series of outdoor street performances to central Dandenong in late April and May. Concerts at Harmony Square on Saturday 27 April, 1.45pm-2.45pm – Hustle Dance Crew, followed by Thursdays in May, 11.30am-1.30pm. Also concerts at The Checkerboard, corner Langhorne and Lonsdale streets on Wednesdays on 1, 8 and 15 May 11.30am-1.30pm and Saturday 1 June, 10am-12pm. Also at Palm Plaza on Fridays in May, 11.30am-1.30pm and Saturday 18 May 10am-12pm.

– Free event.

Free home internet

Do you qualify for free home internet? The Australian Government’s School Student Broadband Initiative is providing up to 30,000 eligible families with no broadband internet at home, a free National Broadband Network (NBN) service. Visit NBN Co at the below information sessions.

– Free pop-up session on Saturday 27 April 11am-4pm at Dandy-Con event, Harmony Square, Dandenong, and free school-parent cyber safety workshop on Tuesday 30 April 7pm-8.30pm at Dandenong High School. Bookings required for workshop. Details: eventbrite.com.au/e/free-cyber-safety-and-wellbeing-parent-information-session-tickets-881127916317?aff=oddtdtcreator

Bring Your Bills

Get free help and advice on bills, fines, tenancy, utility relief grants and concessions. This drop-in event is presented by South East Community Links.

– Tuesday 30 April, 10am-2pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Noble Park Public Hall centenary

In March 2025 the Noble Park Public Hall will celebrate its Centenary Year. The Trustees are hoping to form a working committee and invite all local organisations or individuals to join it. A public meeting will be held on Tuesday May 7 2024 at 4 pm in the Noble Park Public Hall ( Paddy O Donohue Centre). All welcome. Details: 0412 613 853

Conversational English

Practice your English in a casual setting over a cup of tea while you meet new people in these FREE weekly sessions.

– Wednesdays 9.30am -11.30am and Thursdays 10:30am-12:30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

All Abilities Art & Craft

Discover your creative style and make meaningful social connections at our All Abilities Art & Craft classes.

– Fridays 10am-12pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Crochet

Whether you’re eager to learn how to crochet or an avid crocheter willing to share your experience, join our little group for people who love all things crochet.

– Mondays 11am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Badminton

Join us for social sessions for players of all abilities. Ages 15+.

– Mondays 7:30pm-10pm; $5 per session at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Art Of Soul

Enjoy the journey of your creativity in a safe environment. We use a variety of media & follow a variety of sources. This isn’t a class, it is people coming together to ‘play’.

– Wednesdays (during school term) 11.30am–1.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested donation $5. Details: 9791 8664 or E: Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry). Entertainers include Rob Foenander (30 April) and Gavin Chatellier (21 May).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

A Tra$hy Dreamland

Exhibition on display until Saturday 8 June at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong.

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire

An exhibition that celebrates, reflects and recognises the significance of trees in the local landscape over time and the timber industry that grew the local community. It marks 80 years since community forest planting began at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong in 1944. Features artwork, local historical society collections and the council’s civic and cultural heritage collection.

– Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm until 19 July at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae St, Dandenong. Free event.

Friends of Red Cross

Hallam Friends of the Red Cross invites you for a chat or a cupper. We are a very friendly group of people, who like to chat and help people in the community. By raising funds to assist people in the community who need assistance.

– third Tuesday of the month, 10.30am at the Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Avenue Hallam. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body & soul & connects to meaning.

– Mondays (during school term), 2.30pm–3.30pm followed by a cuppa at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong; suggested gold-coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com