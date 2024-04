Heroes and villians are set to jump off the page at Dandenong Library for the return of Dandy-Con comic festival.

Dandy-Con will be a carnival of costume – with graphic novels, cosplay contests, merch vendors, artist showcases, tabletop gamers and live performances.

There will be also food and workshops for comic drawing and Dungeons and Dragons.

Dandy-Con is at Dandenong Library and Harmony Square on 27 April, 11am-4pm. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/dandycon