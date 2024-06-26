Hybycozo to light up the Casey Winter Arts Festival

The City of Casey’s Winter Arts Festival is in full swing, and some of the best events are yet to come.

Running throughout June and July, this year’s festival offers an exciting array of arts, cultural, and entertainment experiences across places and spaces in Casey that will warm up your winter.

One of the most anticipated events of the program – the Hybycozo Deep Thought installation – will open with a free launch party at Bunjil Place on Friday 28 June from 5pm to 7pm.

The installation comprising of Hybycozo’s larger-than-life geometric sculptures will take centre stage in the Bunjil Place Plaza from Friday 28 June until Sunday 28 July.

The hero of the five-piece installation is Deep Thought – an immersive 4.3m x 4.3m triambic icosahedron internally lit with architectural LED lighting.

The launch party will be packed with entertainment to complement the installation including live, original music by Dave Prideaux curated specifically for Hybycozo, dancers in post-apocalyptic attire, live performances by local artists, delicious food options and free henna art.

City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff PSM encouraged the community to check out Hybycozo and join the Winter Arts Festival fun.

“This captivating display will light up the outdoor plaza at Bunjil Place, creating a dazzling spectacle of art and science. The launch party promises to be an unforgettable evening, celebrating this unique installation with music, light and community spirit,” she said.

“The Winter Arts Festival, now in its 22nd year, is the southeast’s largest annual celebration of the arts. Whether it’s immersive art installations, interactive workshops or fun events for families and children, the program has something for everyone.”

Some other events still to come on the Winter Arts Festival program include:

• Winter Family Film: Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: over the winter school holidays, as part of the Hybycozo program, Bunjil Place will present the film Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.

• Escalate: Australia’s best jugglers will rip through an explosive hour of entertainment, pushing the boundaries of their art with a unique eye for musicality and timing.

• Casey Live and Local Micro-Festivals: enjoy a diverse range of musical experiences in Berwick and Cranbourne over two big weekends in July. Picture yourself savouring an acoustic set with your morning coffee or grooving to a surf rock band during an afternoon catch-up with friends.

• People of Pearcedale: see an exhibition featuring a unique and compelling collection of portraits by local artist Christopher Pyett.

• The South East Area Throwdown: back for another year, the Southeast Sessions are bringing an afternoon of vibrant and dynamic street dance culture for all ages.

• Salsa Social Night: join Salsa Society for a workshop that will consist of one-hour of learning Bachata fundamentals with a social dance at the end.

• Family Dance Off with IOP: Indigenous Outreach Projects have taken their skills all around the world and now they’re coming to Cranbourne with an interactive dance show for the whole family.

Check out the full program and book your spot on the Council’s website.

View the events taking place at Bunjil Place on the Bunjil Place website.

Hybycozo is proudly supported by Hospitality Partner Carlei Wines. The Winter Arts Festival is proudly supported by Festival Partner Bendigo Bank Narre Warren South.