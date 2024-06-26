Doveton outclass Hampton Park

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Doveton has continued its strong 2024 season in Division 2 of the Southern Football Netball League with a workmanlike 10.12 72 to 7.7 49 victory over traditional rivals Hampton Park.

Playing in front of dozens of past players in a celebration of the club’s threepeat from 1982-1984, the Doves’ trademark pressure was too much to handle for the visitors.

Despite Doveton dominating territory and general play throughout the first half, they led by just 15 points at the main break, before breaking away in the third.

The hosts kicked the first three of the third quarter to strengthen the lead to 36 points, putting the game to bed.

Doveton had five shots on goal from eight entries as they found space in the forward half in the first quarter and carried that into the early part of the second quarter.

Magician Matt Clarke shimmied his opponent and finished around the corner on the boundary line to open his team’s account in the second quarter.

Nik Hibbert then connected with Cam Williamson who added to the tally, with that connection and poise a clear difference between the two teams

But Hampton Park was able to neutralise centre clearance and take four crucial intercept marks to stymie Doveton late in the second quarter and give themselves a sniff.

Ultimately, though, they were delaying the inevitable, with Jake Ingaliso kicking the first of the third quarter from 50 before Sam Muirhead and Dylan Chapman followed.

Even once the result was effectively sealed, Doveton continued bringing the heat.

“That was clearly a focus going into the game – we felt we let ourselves down in that area of the game in round 2 when we last faced them so it was really good to see a response in that regard,” coach Matt Stapleton said.

Chapman exposed Hampton Park’s lack of recognised ruck in a best afield performance, while Hibbert and Johnson were both efficient contributors to the victory.

Matt Clarke, meanwhile, finished with just two goals but got on top of his direct opponent all day, and generated plenty of scoring opportunities.

He played inside 50 having spent most of the season as either a midfielder or winger.

“We just wanted to try something different,” Stapleton said.

“That flexibility is something he gives as a player and i thought he played a terrific game once again.”

Stapleton rued his side’s inability to put the game away earlier in the comfortable win.

“Our effort and contest work was good all day but we didn’t finish our work so that’s clearly an area of our game we’ll need to tidy up on,” Stapleton said.

For Hampton Park, Josh Craig mopped up well in defence, Tanner Stanton and Jye King fought hard, and returning clubman Nathan Langley kicked two goals.

Key 2023 contributors Cory Phillips and Jackson Dalton also returned to the club on Saturday for their first game of the season after starting their campaigns elsewhere.

Elsewhere, Endeavour Hills will be ruing a missed opportunity against Keysborough, coughing up a 15-point three-quarter-time lead to go down 6.13 49 to 7.13 55 against St Kilda City.

The Falcons were excellent in the third quarter but Jacob Grant’s quick back-to-back goals early in the second quarter were their only goals before the main break.

Ruck Tyler Studd and interceptor Luke Peters were the best for Endeavour Hills.

In Division 3, Charlie Gardiner and Tyson Sparkes combined for nine goals in Lyndhurst’s 18.16 124 to 13.13 91 win over Black Rock, while Narre South’s winless season continued against premiership contenders Carrum Patterson Lakes.

A seven goal to three first quarter set the tone for Lyndale in its 14.9 93 to 8.8 56 win over Dandenong West in Division 4.

Hallam upset premiership contenders Hampton 12.10 82 to 11.11 77, with Matthew Jerram and Joshua Anderson playing key roles.

The result sees second-placed Hallam close to within two wins of the previously undefeated Hammers.

In Division 1, Cranbourne was soundly defeated 16.11 107 to 6.7 43 against second-placed St Paul’s McKinnon.