Get crafty for school holidays

Free and fun activities are on offer for kids during winter school holidays at Dandenong Market.

The two week program features interactive crafts such as designing your own market bag art or your own little chef apron.

There’s also room for being inventive in the kitchen with a pasta play sessions and making your own quirky, cheery vegie sculptures.

The activities are suitable for children aged 5 and over.

It runs opposite Nesh’s Corner Deli in the market’s Meat Fish Deli Hall from 2-14 July, 10am-2pm.

Open on market days only – Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Details: dandenongmarket.com.au/school-holiday-program/