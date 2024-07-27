Cupcake Creations

Indulge in a three-week journey into the world of cupcake artistry with our Cupcake Creations class. Each week, discover a new realm of design and flavour as you learn a new technique and design each week.

– Thursdays 1, 8 and 15 August, 7pm-9pm; $30 per class at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: nobleparkcommunitycentre.org.au or 9547 5801.

Library competitions

Greater Dandenong Libraries is calling on all young artists and book critics. You can have your artwork featured on library membership cards. Artwork should be designed to appeal to ages 16-18 and must not contain any offensive content. Also young readers aged 12-19 can submit their reviews of their favourite books as part of the Y?Read competition. Book reviews can be written (30-80 word limit) or on video (30-60 second limit). Great prizes include young adult books, gift vouchers (from JB Hi Fi, Rebel Sport or Village Cinemas) and Apple AirPods.

– Submissions close on Wednesday 31 July. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/yread or chat with our friendly staff.

Pop-Up Blood Donor Centre

Do you have time to give blood and change lives this month? One in three people in Greater Dandenong will need blood, and they need people like you to give it.

– Monday 29 July-Friday 2 August at St Mary’s Community Centre, New Street, Dandenong. Details: Australian Red Cross, 13 14 95. Registrations required at lifeblood.com.au/donor-centre/vic/dandenong-pop-up-donor-centre

Cultural Sketch

Join us to hear from, and sketch, a member of our arts community. The member will share their story, creative interests, arts practice, favourite music and other aspects that make up their creative world as they strike a pose for you to draw. Materials provided. Refreshments and alcohol served. Event is for people 18+.

– Tuesday 6 August, 6pm-8pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event. Registration required at eventbrite.com.au/e/cultural-sketch-tickets-859195806787?aff=oddtdtcreator

Writing Group

Awaken your inner writer & spark your imagination in this encouraging and fun workshop. We will share creative writing prompts, stories and ideas. New writers welcome

– Thursday 8 August, 10am–12pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; gold coin donation welcome. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Dying to Know Day

Southeast Palliative Care will present information for Dying to Know Day including options for future planning, what is palliative care and ‘dying to talk together’ activity booklet. This event will give you the confidence to take steps to leave a loving legacy for those you care about and for, as well as to have those difficult conversations with loved ones. Devonshire tea provided.

– Thursday 8 August, 10am-11.30am at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Bookings: 8571 5574.

Bring Your Bills

Get free help and advice on bills, fines, tenancy, utility relief grants and concessions. This drop-in event is presented by South East Community Links.

– Friday 9 August, 10am-2pm at Dandenong Civic Centre, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free event.

Mend It

Join our mending workshop to learn tips and tricks to mend your own clothing. Fiona from A Fitting Connection will prove to you it’s not hard and no previous sewing skills are required, just your willingness to learn a new skill. A Fitting Connection will also be accepting textiles for recycling. Items that can be dropped off include clothes, soft toys, underwear, shoes, hats and other accessories. Items must be clean and dry. For ages 16+

– Saturday 10 August, 2pm-4pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 10 August) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 10 August, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

HOME 24

Too Much Drama is a site-responsive project by Ethiopian-Norwegian, Naarm-based artist Olana Janfa. Combining bold images and political statements with lightness, dry humour and vivid colours and tones, the exhibition brings together old and new works by Olana, displayed across Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre and the public space.

– runs until Friday 6 September (open Tuesdays-Fridays) at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, 1-9 Walker Street, Dandenong.

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch presents a safety information Q&A. Guest speaker is Senior Sergeant Chris Savage, who is Officer in Charge at Springvale police station as well as the Municipal Emergency Response Coordinator for Greater Dandenong. All residents welcome, please bring a friend.

– Wednesday 25 September, 7pm for 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Light supper provided.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ‘Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul, and connects to meaning.

Mondays (during school term) 2.30pm – 3.30pm (followed by a cuppa) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold-coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Walking Football

Walking Football 4 Health is modified soccer in a safe, family-friendly environment for participants of all ages and abilities, starting from 7 years old. No running, no contact, no tackles from behind and no kicking balls above waist height. A supportive space for those with health challenges, confidence issues, or social anxiety. Families are encouraged to play as a team or part of a team.

– Saturdays 1pm-2pm at Dandenong Soccer 5s, 29 Brindley Street, Dandenong South; $5 per person. Details: Mick Trim, 0430 163 550 or m.trim@wffa.org.au

Conversational English

Practice your English in a casual setting over a cup of tea while you meet new people in these FREE weekly sessions.

– Wednesdays 9.30am -11.30am and Thursdays 10:30am-12:30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

All Abilities Art & Craft

Discover your creative style and make meaningful social connections at our All Abilities Art & Craft classes.

– Fridays 10am-12pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Crochet

Whether you’re eager to learn how to crochet or an avid crocheter willing to share your experience, join our little group for people who love all things crochet.

– Mondays 11am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Badminton

Join us for social sessions for players of all abilities. Ages 15+.

– Mondays 7:30pm-10pm; $5 per session at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body & soul & connects to meaning.

– Mondays (during school term), 2.30pm–3.30pm followed by a cuppa at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong; suggested gold-coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Multifaith meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com