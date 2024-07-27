Run, Brookers, run

By Marcus Uhe

If the first week of the Outer East Football Netball split round 14 was about keeping finals dreams alive for some teams, the second will play a key role in the future of Premier Division in 2025.

The contest with the most riding on it is Gembrook Cockatoo’s clash with Mt Evelyn, pitting 11th against sixth.

The Brookers’ prospect of a future in Premier Division will hinge strongly on the outcome, sitting vulnerably in 11th place with just founds rounds to come beyond Saturday.

Emerald’s upset over Pakenham makes their task even tougher, with the Bombers having jumped their rivals and climbed into 10th place.

While show Premier Division shapes up in 2025 remains to be seen, not finishing second-last gives you a better shot of avoiding trips to Powelltown and Alexandra in than finishing second-last does.

Home ground advantage will suit the Brookers, having lost twice at the Rovers’ home ground in the last 12 months.

Mt Evelyn Recreation Reserve is so miniscule in size that the Rovers can bypass the wings.

By contrast, you need all hands on deck to advance the ball at Gembrook, such is its dimensions.

How the bigger bodies handle the space remains to be seen, but with wins at Mick Morland Reserve and Officer Recreation Reserve in 2024, the size of ground hurdle may be one they have cleared – for now.

When the Brookers made the trip to Mt Evelyn earlier this year, they fell behind early and then failed to make up the deficit.

A 20-point lead for the Rovers at the first break finished in a 17-point win, as poor kicking for goal befell the visitors time after time.

If the Brookers are to notch win number four, they’ll need to call on their speedy outside runners, like Konner Allcott, Aaron Firrito, Brad Frater and Louis van Dam, to run the Rovers off their legs.

In the other two contests this weekend, Berwick Springs looks set to become the victim of an intense seeding battle between finals aspirants.

If its opponents, Upwey Tecoma, win, and Monbulk gets the better of Olinda Ferny Creek, the Tigers will move a game clear of the Bloods in fourth place.

But Olinda Ferny Creek have been one of the competition’s most consistent sides, and have claims to be the best outside of the breakaway top three.

Olinda Ferny Creek holds fourth by percentage only, with the two set to duel it out for seeding for the remainder of the season.

Monbulk, meanwhile, can climb into sixth, if Gembrook Cockatoo can beat Mt Evelyn.

TIPS: Gembrook Cockatoo v MT EVELYN, Monbulk v OLINDA FERNY CREEK, UPWEY TECOMA v Berwick Springs.