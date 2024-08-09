Looking Back

100 years ago

14 August 1924

Dandenong Pictures

The Town Hall came into its own again last Saturday night. Despite terrible weather conditions, a large number of people enjoyed a splendid programme of pictures. Cushions were available for those wanting a soft seat. Next Saturday “Bluebeard’s eighth wife,” Gloria Swanson; and “The Exciters,” Bebe Daniels, two equally fine pictures will be shown.

50 years ago

13 August 1974

Prelude to a dismal weekend

FRIDAY IS DRY DAY!

Dandenong faced a dismal weekend on Friday with most hotels out of beer and service stations down to their last few gallons of petrol. There was bad news too for those content to stay home and drink tea or coffee. Sugar and biscuits were almost unattainable. Woolworths supermarket was completely out of stock of both commodities. Some service stations were completely closed and others were selling only to regular customers. On Friday afternoon, the Southern Aurora Hotel was the only hotel in Dandenong still serving beer – and it was being served from bottles.

20 years ago

16 August 2004

Scrapping of native site order hailed by owners

Dandenong Green Wedge landowners were celebrating last week after a council decision to scrap plans to place an Aboriginal heritage protection overlay on their properties. Cr Peter Brown called for the proposed C54 planning scheme amendment to be abandoned. He said it was “flawed” and “discriminatory” and would jeopardise the freehold interests of landowners. Among concerns were the costs of archaeological surveys and the ramifications of a significant heritage find. “State and Federal Law already protects sites: we don’t need an overlay as well,” said Cr Brown.

5 years ago

13 August 2019

School merger marks 10th anniversary

Dandenong High School has marked 10 years since a momentous merger of three schools. Back in 2009, Doveton and Cleeland secondary colleges merged into Dandenong High School. It has since followed a dramatic expansion in students and upgraded facilities. Education Minister James Merlino and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams opened the school’s $3 million library with a specialised visual arts and media centre for senior students.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society