The Weathering

Fusion Theatre presents The Weathering – a theatre, live music and movement ensemble performance on our connection to the weather and climate change.

– September 19 and 20, 7.30pm and September 21, 5pm at Black Box Theatre, Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Dandenong; $20. Details: fusiontheatre.com.au

Social Craft Group

Come & get creative with us! Bring along any crafty projects you’re working on and share your skills or learn some new ones, while relaxing with like-minded people.

– Thursday 19 September 1.30-2.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Blood pressure clinical trial

Volunteers needed for study in the role of ‘leaky gut’ in high blood pressure (hypertension). Participants can have normal or high blood pressure, even if on blood pressure medication. Conducted by Monash Health and Monash University.

– Details: marqueslab.com/gut

Josephine Mead: Matrimony

Join us for an evening of art, music and ceremony at the opening event of Josephine Mead: Matrimony. In this exhibition, Mead explores the meaning of ritual, union and love ceremonies from a queer perspective. We invite you to bring a symbol of love, one that will form part of the ongoing exhibition.

– Saturday 21 September, 7pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event; registration required at eventbrite.com.au/e/opening-event-of-josephine-mead-matrimony-tickets-1001052804887

Guinea pig show

Cavy Council of Victoria present an Oktoberfest and Polish Polooza International Championship Show, with approx 200 entries from across Australia, international food plus merchandise for sale. We will have most of the 49 recognised pure breeds of cavies in Australia on show.

– Sunday 22 September at Menzies Hall, 41 Menzies Avenue, Dandenong North.

Little Day Out

Little Day Out 2024 will see more fun and exciting activities than ever including amusements, cultural performances, food trucks and entertainment for all. The theme this year is ‘The Great Outdoors’ and we invite you and your family to come and explore.

– Sunday 22 September, 11am-4pm at Ross Reserve, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free admission.

School holiday fun

Noble Park Community Centre is holding the following activities in the September-October school holidays for young people: Magic Workshop (Age 5-12), Produce to Plate – Cooking Class (Age 9-12), Reuse Art Workshop (Age 5-12), Cupcake Decorating Workshop (Age 8-13), Youth Modelling Workshop (Age 13-18) and Kids Planting Workshop (Age 5-12).

– Noble Park Community Centre, 44 Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: nobleparkcommunitycentre.org.au

Gardening workshop

Join Youth and Family Services to create your own mini garden these September School Holidays. Learn about planting herbs, flowers and succulents. For young people aged 12-25.

– Monday 23 September, 2.30pm-4pm at Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event, registrations required at events.humanitix.com/spring-spectacular-september-school-holiday-program-g5txekth

Deckchair movies

Deckchair Movies series, including Shrek 2 (PG) and Spy Kids (PG). Bring a picnic blanket, movie snacks and enjoy a free movie screening as part of the Children’s Festival school holiday program.

– Monday 23 September (Shrek 2) and Wednesday 25 September (Spy Kids), 6pm-8pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event.

‘Come and Try’ sports

Come and try Springers Juniors Sports programs including basketball, netball, soccer, pickleball and tennis. This program is suitable for childrens aged 5-12yrs.

– Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 23 September-4 October 4.15pm-6.30pm at Springer’s Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Rd, Keysborough. Free event. Bookings: https://form.jotform.com/232291207560046

Skate and bike clinic

From beginners through to advanced skaters and BMX riders, this clinic is for you. Safety gear and skateboards provided. Bring your own bike. For young people aged 12-25. Presented by City of Greater Dandenong Youth and Family Services.

– Tuesday 24 September, 12pm-2pm at Noble Park Skatepark, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5. Registration essential: events.humanitix.com/spring-spectacular-september-school-holiday-program-g5txekth

Dandy’s Got Talent

Dandy’s Got Talent is a talent show hosted at The Castle, celebrating the talents of young people aged 12-25 from Greater Dandenong. Live singers, dancers and bands, a DJ set, a chill space with games and fidget toys, raffle prizes, a photobooth for you to snap fun moments with friends and tasty snacks including a sausage sizzle, popcorn and beverages. Guest judges, DJ Alexandre and Sharny, as well as a special guest performance by Sharny herself.

– Wednesday 25 September, 2.30pm-7pm at The Castle, 61 Princes Highway, Dandenong; $5 (Redeemable for snacks) / performers attend free. Audience registrations: events.humanitix.com/spring-spectacular-september-school-holiday-program-g5txekth

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch presents a safety information Q&A. Guest speaker is Senior Sergeant Chris Savage, who is Officer in Charge at Springvale police station as well as the Municipal Emergency Response Coordinator for Greater Dandenong. All residents welcome, please bring a friend.

– Wednesday 25 September, 7pm for 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Light supper provided.

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire

An exhibition that celebrates, reflects and recognises the significance of trees in the local landscape over time and the timber industry that grew the local community. It marks 80 years since community forest planting began at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong in 1944. Features artwork, local historical society collections and the council’s civic and cultural heritage collection.

– Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm extended until 27 September at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae St, Dandenong. Free event.

Dandenong and District Orchid Club annual show

Wonderful displays of show orchids along with flowering orchids, seedlings and a wide range of orchid related products will be available for sale. City of Greater Dandenong Mayoral Award being presented at 11 am on Saturday.

– Saturday 28 September and Sunday 29 September, 9am-4pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-32 Buckley Street, Noble Park; adults $5, concession $2, Children under 16 are free. Details: ddocsecretary@gmail.com

Baseball Come and Try Day

Come and join us for some beginners baseball activities with a pitching machine and training activities for all skill levels. The session will finish with a fun game and a free sausage sizzle and drink for all participants.

For ages 4-17 years.

– Sunday 29 September, 10am-12pm at Police Paddocks Baseball/Softball Precinct, 250 Brady Road, Endeavour Hills. Free event.

GO Soccer Mums

This fun-filled program offers a unique chance for women and gender-diverse people of all ages and backgrounds to have fun, meet new people and learn basic football skills in a social, judgment-free environment. Presented by Reclink, Monash Health, Football Victoria and the City of Greater Dandenong.

– Wednesdays, 9 October to 27 November (8 weeks) 10.30am-11.30am at Ross Reserve, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event. Register at football.com.au/play/Pick-your-location/City-of-Greater-Dandenong

Maralinga Community Garden birthday

Maralinga Community Garden will be open every Saturday in October (5, 12, 19 and 26 October) from 8.30am-10 am for interested residents to visit. On October 12 we will stay open longer for our birthday event, 10am-11.30am. Come and and see what we have achieved and support this local initiative. Wander through the rows of beds and see what produce members are growing. Raffle will be drawn on the birthday day.

– 327 Chandler Road, Keysborough (Chandler Reserve).

U3A Dandenong expo

U3A Dandenong is celebrating our 30th Anniversary, with Dandenong-based seniors’ clubs presenting what they offer. Activities and demonstrations include line dancing, exercise class, singing in English and Italian, games like Scrabble, Mahjong and Rummy Kub, art displays, a plant stall and much more. Refreshments include a Devonshire Tea at a small cost.

– Friday 18 October, 10am-noon at Gloria Pyke Netball Stadium, at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong Show Grounds, Bennett Street, Dandenong; free entry. Details: 0494 018 356

Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Dandenong Employment Hub

Visit the Dandenong Employment Hub Pop-Up to get help with your employment journey. The Hub provides free, personalised support for resume and cover letters, training and education pathways, job searching and skills workshops.

– Tuesdays and Wednesdays (until 9 October), 10am-4pm at 228-234 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Details: GameChange, 8571 1000 or gamechange@cgd.vic.gov.au

Bipolar Runner book launch

Join author Jacqui Swallow for the launch of her memoir The Bipolar Runner.

– Friday 11 October, 6pm-8pm at The Corrigan Room, Sandown Park Hotel, cnr Corrigan Road and Princes Highway, Noble Park. RSVP to form.jotform.com/242400699794871

Noble Park Art Show entries open

Showcase your creativity at this year’s Noble Park Art Show on 18-20 October, open to all ages!

– Entries close October 7, 12pm; $8 per artwork / $5 concession / children’s art is free. Details: www.npccartshow.org/our-show/enter

Wellsprings for Women 30th anniversary fundraising dinner

This year’s event is extra special as we celebrate three decades of supporting refugee and migrant women to build new lives in Australia. Entertainment, a silent auction, raffle prizes, and a mouth-watering cultural dinner prepared by our talented cooks, showcasing the rich diversity of our community. MC’d by Wellsprings patron Jo Stanley.

– Friday, 18 October 6.30pm at Springvale City Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale; $110pp. Bookings: events.humanitix.com/wellsprings-for-women-s-30th-anniversary-fundraising-dinner/tickets

Probus Sandown club

– Probus Sandown meets on the second Monday every month at 10.15am. All welcome. Details: 9548 4809.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul and connects to meaning.

– Mondays (during school term) 2.30pm–3.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold coin donation. Deatils: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ‘Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.