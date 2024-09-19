Young acts to rock The Castle

Young singers, dancers and bands will be shining in the spotlight at a Dandy’s Got Talent concert on Wednesday 25 September.

Artists aged 12-25 will be competing at The Castle across four categories in front of guest judges DJ Alexandre and Sharny.

They’ll be vying for prizes including DJ City vouchers, studio recording time, a rehearsal with a professional mentor and high quality speakers.

Along with the exciting live talent, there is also a performance from Sharny, a DJ set, a chill space with games and fidget toys, raffle prizes, a photobooth to snap fun moments with friends and tasty snacks including a sausage sizzle, popcorn and beverages.

The event is organised by young people from the FReeZA Youth Committee – which organises drug, smoke, vape and alcohol-free music and cultural shows.

It is supported by City of Greater Dandenong’s Youth and Family Services and the State Government.

Other school holiday fun includes a skate and bike clinic at the Noble Park Skate Park on Tuesday 24 September, dumpling making at Noble Park Community Centre on Monday 30 September, a visit tot Bounce Trampoline Park on Tuesday 1 October, an Amazing Race starting at Springvale Library on Wednesday 2 October and a painting workshop with artist Olana Janfa.

Dandy’s Got Talent is on Wednesday 25 September, 3pm-7pm at The Castle, 61 Princes Highway, Dandenong; $5 for audience members.

To book an audience ticket, go to events.humanitix.com/spring-spectacular-september-school-holiday-program-g5txekth

Details on other school holiday events at youth.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/youth/events