All people seeking the same peace

by Mehtap Williams, Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network executive member

In a world filled with stories of conflict and pain, it’s easy to become numb to the suffering around us.

Yet, our lived experiences—whether they’re of peace or turmoil—shape who we are and how we see the world.

The book The Women by Kristin Hannah reminds us that those who witness horrors are forever changed, and it’s a stark reminder of the resilience of the human spirit.

At the Refugee Resource Hub, we see the scars that wars and persecution leave on those who come seeking refuge.

These individuals have endured unimaginable hardships, yet they carry with them the hope for a better life, a life of peace and security.

As we open our arms to them, we also open our hearts, recognizing that their strength, courage, and resilience make our communities richer and more compassionate.

Living in Australia, we are fortunate to enjoy safety and security, but with that privilege comes a duty to extend a hand to those who are still searching for these very things.

To the people of Gaza, to all who are trapped in cycles of violence, we send our thoughts, our prayers, and our voices in solidarity.

May we always strive to be a beacon of hope, a place where the weary can find rest, and where those who have known nothing but fear can finally feel safe.

Together, let’s build a world where compassion knows no borders and where every person, regardless of their past, can find a future filled with peace.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit – interfaithnetwork.org.au/