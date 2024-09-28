Celebrate Doveton

A free event including magic show, Virtual Reality, family exercise, entertainment, animal farm, 360 Bus, Lizard Wizard, face painting.

– Friday 4 October 11am-2pm at Doveton Library and Autumn Place Hub, Autumn Place, Doveton; free entry.

School holiday fun

Noble Park Community Centre is holding the following activities in the September-October school holidays for young people: Magic Workshop (Age 5-12), Produce to Plate – Cooking Class (Age 9-12), Reuse Art Workshop (Age 5-12), Cupcake Decorating Workshop (Age 8-13), Youth Modelling Workshop (Age 13-18) and Kids Planting Workshop (Age 5-12).

– Noble Park Community Centre, 44 Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: nobleparkcommunitycentre.org.au

Deckchair movies

Deckchair Movies series, including Howl’s Moving Castle (PG), Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (PG) and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (G). Bring a picnic blanket, movie snacks and enjoy a free movie screening as part of the Children’s Festival school holiday program.

– Wednesday 2 October (Howl’s Moving Castle), Saturday 5 October (Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone) and Monday 7 October (Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie) 6pm-8pm at Springvale Community Hub. Free event.

‘Come and Try’ sports

Come and try Springers Juniors Sports programs including basketball, netball, soccer, pickleball and tennis. This program is suitable for childrens aged 5-12yrs.

– Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, until 4 October, 4.15pm-6.30pm at Springer’s Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Rd, Keysborough. Free event. Bookings: https://form.jotform.com/232291207560046

NRL holiday clinics

Non-contact and perfect introduction to Rugby League for primary school-aged boys and girls. For ages 5-12 years.

– Wednesday 2 October, 10.30am-12pm at Alan Carter Pavillion, Greaves Reserve, 20 Bennet Street, Dandenong; free event. Registrations required at surveymonkey.com/r/9LDDT7MGO

Cranbourne Senior Citizens Club

Welcoming new members for our Community Social Day, includes lunch, cuppa, games and chat. Our club has weekly activities – line dancing (Mondays 10am-12pm), new vogue and old time dance (Tuesdays 1pm-3.30pm, carpet bowls (Wednesdays and Saturdays 11.30am-2.30pm, bingo (Thursdays 11am-2pm), bus trips and community days.

– Friday 4 October, 11am-4pm; $10. Details and bookings: Marilyn, 0432 107 590.

Maralinga Community Garden birthday

Maralinga Community Garden will be open every Saturday in October (5, 12, 19 and 26 October) from 8.30am-10 am for interested residents to visit. On October 12 we will stay open longer for our birthday event, 10am-11.30am. Come and and see what we have achieved and support this local initiative. Wander through the rows of beds and see what produce members are growing. Raffle will be drawn on the birthday day.

– 327 Chandler Road, Keysborough (Chandler Reserve).

Noble Park Art Show entries open

Showcase your creativity at this year’s Noble Park Art Show on 18-20 October, open to all ages!

– Entries close October 7, 12pm; $8 per artwork / $5 concession / children’s art is free. Details: www.npccartshow.org/our-show/enter

Soccer Mums

This fun-filled program offers a unique chance for women and gender-diverse people of all ages and backgrounds to have fun, meet new people and learn basic football skills in a social, judgment-free environment. Presented by Reclink, Monash Health, Football Victoria and the City of Greater Dandenong.

– Wednesdays, 9 October to 27 November (8 weeks) 10.30am-11.30am at Ross Reserve, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event. Register at football.com.au/play/Pick-your-location/City-of-Greater-Dandenong

Bipolar Runner book launch

Join author Jacqui Swallow for the launch of her memoir The Bipolar Runner.

– Friday 11 October, 6pm-8pm at The Corrigan Room, Sandown Park Hotel, cnr Corrigan Road and Princes Highway, Noble Park. RSVP to form.jotform.com/242400699794871

U3A Dandenong expo

U3A Dandenong is celebrating our 30th Anniversary, with Dandenong-based seniors’ clubs presenting what they offer. Activities and demonstrations include line dancing, exercise class, singing in English and Italian, games like Scrabble, Mahjong and Rummy Kub, art displays, a plant stall and much more. Refreshments include a Devonshire Tea at a small cost.

– Friday 18 October, 10am-noon at Gloria Pyke Netball Stadium, at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong Show Grounds, Bennett Street, Dandenong; free entry. Details: 0494 018 356

Wellsprings for Women 30th anniversary fundraising dinner

This year’s event is extra special as we celebrate three decades of supporting refugee and migrant women to build new lives in Australia. Entertainment, a silent auction, raffle prizes, and a mouth-watering cultural dinner prepared by our talented cooks, showcasing the rich diversity of our community. MC’d by Wellsprings patron Jo Stanley.

– Friday, 18 October 6.30pm at Springvale City Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale; $110pp. Bookings: events.humanitix.com/wellsprings-for-women-s-30th-anniversary-fundraising-dinner/tickets

Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Dandenong Employment Hub

Visit the Dandenong Employment Hub Pop-Up to get help with your employment journey. The Hub provides free, personalised support for resume and cover letters, training and education pathways, job searching and skills workshops.

– Tuesdays and Wednesdays (until 9 October), 10am-4pm at 228-234 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Details: GameChange, 8571 1000 or gamechange@cgd.vic.gov.au

Probus Sandown club

– Probus Sandown meets on the second Monday every month at 10.15am. All welcome. Details: 9548 4809.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul and connects to meaning.

– Mondays (during school term) 2.30pm–3.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold coin donation. Deatils: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ‘Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.