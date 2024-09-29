Talented teens shine at The Castle

Young performers proved their talents, gleaming under the spotlight at The Castle on Wednesday 25 September.

Singers, dancers and artists aged 12-15 vied for prizes in front of guest judges DJ Alexandre and Sharny at the Dandy’s Got Talent concert.

The prizes up for grabs included DJ City vouchers, studio recording time, a rehearsal with a professional mentor and high quality speakers.

Along with the exciting live talent, there is also a performance from Sharny, a DJ set, a chill space with games and fidget toys, a photobooth to snap fun moments with friends and tasty snacks.

The event is organised by young people from the FReeZA Youth Committee – which organises drug, smoke, vape and alcohol-free music and cultural shows.

It is supported by City of Greater Dandenong’s Youth and Family Services and the State Government.