Shoplifting, home burgs soar in Greater Dandenong

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Thefts, shoplifting, home burglaries and street crime have soared in Greater Dandenong, according to the latest official crime stats.

It comes as council election candidates across the municipality commonly raise community safety as a priority issue.

Across the suburbs, crime was up 16 per cent in Keysborough, 6 per cent in Springvale and 4 per cent in Dandenong.

There were significant drops in recorded offences in Noble Park (10 per cent) and Dandenong North (8 per cent).

Keysborough South Ward candidate Geraldine Gonsalvez said if elected she’d seek more support for Neighbourhood Watch, work on safety awareness in school curriculums and for women’s voices to be heard.

“I hope to initiate a long-term plan to establish an intergenerational round table policy perspective.”

Greens candidate Isabella Do said she’d expand local safety networks successfully set up in parts of Keysborough South to empower residents.

“These networks bring together neighbours living close to one another, encouraging them to meet and get to know each other.

“Afterwards they create a WhatsApp group to share information about any suspicious activity in the area.

“Additionally one or two residents are appointed to develop a direct relationship with the local police.”

Crime Statistics Agency data shows the overall crime offence rate rose 2.5 per cent in the 2023-’24 financial year – below the 9.1 per cent Victoria-wide average.

However, thefts of numberplates exploded by 34 per cent as well as car thefts (up 11 per cent) and thefts from cars (10 per cent).

According to Victoria Police about 60 per cent of broken-into cars in areas like Greater Dandenong were unlocked.

Shoplifting was up a staggering 57 per cent, thefts of food nearly doubled and stealing cigarettes up more than 50 per cent.

Victoria Police attribute the statewide rise in shoplifting to cost of living pressures. Threats of violence against retail staff was also on the rise.

“The volume of alcohol and groceries stolen has reached the highest levels on record.”

Street crime was up 10 per cent, with aggravated robberies – with a weapon – up 30 per cent.

Aggravated residential burglaries were up 30 per cent – which police say is being fueled by “opportunistic young burglars” targeted mainly unlocked homes.

Child offenders continue to be more involved in robberies, car thefts, burglaries and assaults across the state. These are the focus of police operations Alliance and Trinity.

In Greater Dandenong, crimes involving 10-17 year olds were up 25 per cent. It is nearly as prolific as the 18-24 age group, which was down 16 per cent.

“Victoria’s four fastest growing crimes are all related to opportunistic offending – theft from motor vehicle, retail theft, motor vehicle theft, and the theft of other items such as petrol,” police acting deputy commissioner Chris Gilbert said.

“We understand many in the community are anxious about the increasing prevalence of intruders entering homes.

“Your home should be your castle, and this is why 70 additional frontline police, Dog Squad members, Highway Patrol officers, and the Public Order Response Team continue to swarm Melbourne’s suburbs every single night – specifically targeting burglars and car thieves as the Air Wing watches from above.

“Police continue to see far too many properties burgled and cars stolen due to unlocked doors and windows, so we urge the community to take simple measures such as checking your home and car is locked before heading to bed.”