60 years of support for Navy veterans

by Sahar Foladi

Dandenong Naval Association of Australia gathered to celebrate its 60th anniversary of supporting ex-naval personnel and their families.

The group were with their loved ones to pay tribute with wreathes to fallen ex-servicepeople at the memorial event at Noble Park RSL on Friday 4 October.

Memorabilia was also on display during the event, which included president Gordon Murray speaking on the establishment of the group back in 1964.

“We’re all ex-sailors that served in the Australian Navy that got together and formed this group.”

The welfare organisation provides “comradely” support to ex-personnel, their families, current sailors and cadet units, including links to services and conducting funerals.

Once a group of over 75 members, the numbers sit at 20 with many members having passed on.

According to Mr Murray, the Dandenong branch of the NAA has been one of the strongest.

President for the past five years, Murray first became a Noble Park RSL member in 1973 after he leaving the Royal Australian Navy in the Vietnam War in 1971.

He served for nine years and was also involved in the Indonesian confrontation.

“I patrolled the Far East on minesweepers and frigates. I was called an able seaman weapons mechanic,” Mr Murray told Star Journal previously.

“My specialty was gunner’s yeoman. I was in charge of all small arms and storing and handling of all explosives.”

Mr Murray was declared legally blind by Veterans’ Affairs in 1995. He says ex-naval personnel need support to integrate back in the society post service.

“Someone who’s been in service for long time is still regimental, early for appointments, has a lot of respect for people and can’t handle disrespect.

“Your way of life is regimented and when you come out into civilian life there’s nothing. We see things that are wrong. You question things, you do things right and other don’t. It’s a hard transfer to come out of. Some have a lot of mental health problems.

“Most of them are all right, they adjust to civilian life you’re not being told what to do, when to do what. When you get out it’s more relaxed but a concept to take a while to get used to.”

It’s something as little as sharing a meal together, form connections and watch out for one another to help make life little easier.

“When they leave the service they become hermits, they don’t mix with people and hence they deteriorate. Their wellbeing and way of life deteriorate.

“We can help them and we find that if we can get them to get out and start talking they’re quite happy.”

Mr Murray was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2017 in recognition of his service to veterans and their families.

For more information on the Naval Association contact Gordon Murray OAM at Noble Park RSL.