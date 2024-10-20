Smart thinking for the future

by Sahar Foladi

Athol Road Primary School had a blast at its school expo celebrating its students’ part in a Smart City project.

Grade 3 to 6 students were both nervous and excited to introduce their creation to others during the expo after learning how to use micro:bits to explore electronics, automation and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Using their experience in the previous terms, students created smart homes, urban farms, restaurants, zoos, aquariums and much more using recycled items such as egg cartons.

Rebecca Meade, STEM teacher at the school, says the Sammat Foundation Smart City Project is now in its second year where 257 of the school’s students are enrolled.

“The Smart City Project introduces primary school children to programming, electronics and sustainable living, whilst encouraging creativity and critical thinking.

“They began by learning the basics of coding micro:bits, then specialized in their chosen field—coding for cities, homes, or farms,” she said.

“Working in groups, they used the engineering design cycle to imagine, plan, create, and improve their projects.

“Collaboration was a major focus, especially during STEM lessons, as many of these students were in isolation during their early primary school years due to the COVID lockdowns.”

The school hopes to create similar events to engage the extended school community as well.

“Given the success of this year’s expo, we would love for events like this to become an annual occurrence, continuing to celebrate our students’ achievements and involving families in their learning journey,” Ms Meade said.

The expo is said to have served as a “celebration” of students’ hard work, bringing the entire school community and their families together.