Black Rhinos charge in Harmony Square

Harmony Square was alive with hoops and live music for the second annual UBUNTU Black Rhinos event on 19 October.

The event showcased the Black Rhinos basketball team, the work of its founder Afri-Aus Care as well as expressing African pride and culture.

Quality performers such as DJ 44, African Star Dance and Drumming, Rickfean and Yts Gucciboi brought the music, while players took to exhibition games of 3×3 basketball.

Launched in 2017, Black Rhinos is a program that provides opportunities for young people to integrate and enjoy a positive social experience through basketball.