LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Painful wait for permanent home

Thank you for your extensive reportage of refugee issues in the latest edition of the Dandenong Star Journal.

Your editorial team has been thorough.

﻿Asylum seekers like Parisa from the Roberts Street refugee vigil would like to clarify that, across the nation, there are around 8,500 to 10,000 people in the stalled “Fast Track” process.

They are waiting for their cases to be reviewed after periods of up to 12 years.

The number of this category of unresolved long-term cases in the Dandenong LGA would be low.

Parisa states that while many of them are on Bridging Visas, some have no visa at all.

Parisa’s case has been under review in the Federal Court since 2018, but this date will be different for others.

A prolonged state of suspense is painful. Some fine families fear possible deportation despite putting down roots.

They are blocked from studying a profession, permanent work, finance, family reunion and accessing most social services even while paying taxes.

It is time for a fair go!

Parisa Ramak, Jane Salmon and Sandy Watson

Refugee Advocates

Dandenong Vigil

Asylum Rights Campaign