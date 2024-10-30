Many wings make light work for Swans

By Marcus Uhe

A series of contributions in the batting order put Casey-South Melbourne in pole position in its significant Victorian Premier Cricket contest at home against Prahran.

Whilst Jackson Isakka was the only batter to pass 50, six of his teammates passed 20 as the Swans reached 7/304 at the close of play on day one.

It’s Isakka’s first 50 in the red Swans helmet, having made his club debut in round two against Ringwood.

The number four’s innings included eight fours and came off 122 balls, having shared in a 55-run stand with Ruwantha Kellapotha for the third wicket and put-on 79 with Devin Pollock.

Pollock was the closest to joining Isakka in raising the bat, reaching 49 before he was bowled, while Kellapotha made 44.

Pollock also shared in a 54-run partnership with Calder before Calder lost his wicket for an aggressive 37.

Ashley Chandrasinghe made 39 in an attempt to rediscover some form away from the Victorian Sheffield Shield set up at the top of the order, but Yash Pednekar was tied down at the other end reaching just four from 42 deliveries.

The Swans can opt to continue batting next week and will be confident in their ability to defend the total against Prahran.

In a qualifying final last summer, the Swans rolled Prahran for 245 in pursuit of 271, on the back of a five-wicket haul from pace spearhead Nathan Lambden.

Left-arm quick Harry Hoesktra and captain Luke Shelton have returned to the XI, adding vital bowling depth to the Swans attack in both the seam and spin departments.