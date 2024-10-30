Young triumvirate take charge at Wooranna Park PS

Three young students ushered change at the top at Wooranna Park Primary – albeit just briefly.

Larry, Naureen and Nicholas took the reins as Principals for a Day at the school on Friday 25 October.

Students from each of P-2, 3-4 and 5-6 were selected after writing applications to be helpers for principal Amanda Ellaby,

In his hand-written pitch, Larry argued that he was “smart, kind and caring to people”.

“Being caring is important because it makes you happy.”

Meanwhile, Naureen said that she was “kind and helpful”, adding “Don’t believe me, ask my teacher”.

“I guarantee you that I will be the greatest principal ever (from your greatest student ever).”

Nicholas offered his “growth mindset” as a key skill.

“I have resilience because making mistakes is not painful, giving up is.”