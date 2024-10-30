ELECTION UPDATE: Memeti declares election victory, Danh, Milkovic, Yim and Do in front

by Sahar Foladi

A councillor for over 20 years, Jim Memeti has declared himself a winner in the Greater Dandenong council elections ahead of an official announcement from the Victorian Electoral Commission.

While counting may not have finished, the Dandenong Ward incumbent says he is nearly 1300 votes in front of his only rival Rahima Rizai.

He was woken by the good news in the early hours of London’s morning, 11 hours behind Melbourne’s AEDT time.

“She ran a good campaign, doorknocked every house which is the first time I’ve seen it in a long time.

“I congratulate her for working so hard. If she ran for another ward she would’ve won, unfortunately she picked the wrong ward,” Memeti said.

The provisional vote tally is up on the VEC Dandenong office where Memeti sits on 2934 while Rizai is behind on 1668 – with only 500 votes left to count.

“I’m close to the community I think the community supported me because of my last 20 years of service.

“Being re-elected I’m very proud and humbled. I will continue to work for each and every one resident of the Dandenong Ward and the municipality overall.

“I’m proud to deliver so many facilities – over $100 million spent (in the ward), more than any other wards – and I will continue to do my best.”

Dandenong Ward covers the largest area in the municipality, including commercial industrial areas mainly in its south as well as Dandenong CBD with the Little India precinct and Afghan Bazar, Hemmings Park and Dandenong Park.

“It’s a great ward to represent with so many happening and the diversity of it.

“It’s a dream job and that’s why I keep nominating. I want to ensure we keep improving and have the best facilities not in Dandenong but in Victoria.”

Memeti will be back next week to celebrate the win “officially” meanwhile he’ll thoroughly enjoys his vacation which is 100 per cent paid by himself, he says.

He is known for his five-time mayoral positions and serving as a long-term councillor in Dandenong Ward since 2005.

Councillor Sophie Tan was also re-elected unopposed in Noble Park Ward, with counting continuing in the other 10 wards.

Dandenong North incumbent councillor Bob Milkovic is also in the lead of the provisional counting gaining 50 per cent of votes but doesn’t want to celebrate too early with more votes to be counted next week.

“I’m in a good strong position but want to wait for result fully declared, I don’t want to jump the yarn and turns out, it’s not true.

“There’s plenty of time. This election will be a good indication of whether residents think I’ve done right or wrong.”

Yarraman incumbent Phillip Danh was also looking a likely victor, up 3125 votes to 2261 in his head-to-head battle with independent Ian Cook, with further votes to be counted next Wednesday.

“It’s looking promising at this stage. Our volunteers are working very hard and we have doorknocked and spoken to thousands of residents – it’s good to see our hard work rewarded.”

Meanwhile independent Melinda Yim was said to be ahead in Keysborough Ward, while Greens candidate for Keysborough South Ward Isabella Do was also well in front – reportedly on 48.6 per cent of the primary vote.

The latter seat was previously held by another Green member and incumbent councillor Rhonda Garad who moved to contest the Cleeland ward held by the long-term councillor Angela Long.

It’s a tight race between the trio in the Cleeland ward led by Garad on 35.6 per cent closely followed by Long on 31.9 per cent, Zahra Haydar Big on 21.5 per cent and Pradeep Hewavitharana on 11 per cent.

“I’m not even thinking about it. I won’t make any predictions, it will be what it will be,” Garad said.

“It could go either way. If it goes down to preferences that is my weak spot.”

The Green party member is up against three ALP members who must preference each other under ALP party rules.

Counting begins in Noble Park North, Springvale North and Springvale Central wards tomorrow (31 October) and in Springvale South Ward on Friday, 1 November.

The VEC is expected to announce the results for Greater Dandenong on Monday 11 November, 2pm.