Keys to Show’s feast of fun

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Volunteering stalwart Ann Keys can be traced back to Dandenong Show’s origins more than 150 years ago.

She has also forged her own 30-year history as a ‘key’ part of the show’s most popular attractions – long organizing the animal nursery and this year, a delectable array of food trucks.

Keys marvels how the show has managed to thrive even as Dandenong’s once-plentiful farms and market gardens have transformed into a manufacturing hub and Australia’s most ethnically diverse community.

In its 153-year history, the show has kept going nearly every year – except for extraordinary world-changing events such as World Wars and the Covid pandemic.

“It’s had an up-and-down history but it’s still going strong.”

She remembers going to the Show when she was a girl. In those days, it was staged at the old showgrounds near Dandenong Market.

“Dad (Harold) was highly involved. I just went along as a spectator then.

“There used to be a show in every town. It was one of very few attractions in those days. Everyone came to the show – it was a big drawcard supported by businesses and the whole town.”

Keys hasn’t lost her love of the ever-evolving show.

Some events such as Miss Showgirl, highland dancing, grand parades of cattle, sheep and horses, and wood chopping have gone by the wayside.

They’ve been replaced by new crowd favourites such as dog flyball and dog high jump.

“All too many people think the show is just about rides, showbags and food. It has so much more.”

One of the enduring drawcards is the animal nursery – which introduces “urban” kids to the world of farm animals.

Once the domain of Ann Keys, the nursery allows visitors to pat and feed a host of calves, piglets, goat kids, rabbits, chicks, alpacas, ducklings and guinea pigs.

Kids are shown that “milk doesn’t come from a carton and carrots don’t come out of a plastic bag”.

The nursery is now organised by Greg Reedy – the father of show president Kate Reedy.

Other show traditions are the competitions and displays of local arts, crafts, cookery, fresh produce, woodwork and photography.

A lot of agricultural shows have fallen by the wayside around Australia – victims of rising costs and scarce volunteers, Keys says.

Dandenong Show owes much to stalwart families of volunteers such as Follett, Marriott, Anderson, King, Ferris, Rae, Duggin, Allan and O’Hagan.

And the Keys family – a dairy farming clan – has a special place in the show’s history.

A dozen Keys descendants have served as president, including Ann’s great-great-grandfather William Keys who was the show’s first president back in 1872.

He drowned just months later while trying to save cattle from floodwater in Bangholme.

His brother John then took over the helm in the following year.

In 1987, the last of the Keys presidents to serve was Robert Bowman, who also passed on responsibility for the animal nursery to Ann Keys.

The pavilion is named after the Bowman family.

“You look at the Dandenong Show committee,” Keys says.

“They have a family history of being involved with the show. They do a wonderful job.

“You’re part of a great team.”

Now she looks forward to another Dandy Show this weekend, as always hoping for fine weather.

Regardless, as history has shown, the “show must go on”, she says.