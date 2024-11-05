Show ‘ambitious’ from the outset

Looking back, the Journal reported on the “ambitious” schedule for the first Dandenong Show in 1872.

The Dandenong and South Bourke Agricultural Association’s show took place at the Dandenong Market’s former site bounded

by Foster, Thomas, Mason and Walker streets on Thursday 7 March.

The organisers opened 54 sections for competition, with more than 61 pounds offered in prizes.

Top prize was 3 pounds for the best draught horse.

In turn, they attracted 301 entries, including 42 horses, 40 cattle, six sheep, 27 pigs, 16 cheeses, 14 butter, 52 fruit, eight flowers, seven honey, 18 poultry and 49 farm produces.

Two casks of beer, one egg and several that were classified as “special mixed” also competed.

The year was also marked by tragedy, with founding show president William Keys drowning while trying to rescue cattle in floods in Bangholme.

Another member of the family John Keys was elected president.