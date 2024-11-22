Families in the flying seats

By Ava Cashmore

Hundreds of families and aviation enthusiasts gathered for the annual family open cockpit weekend at the Moorabbin Air Museum on 16 and 17 November 2024.

Hosted in partnership with the Moorabbin Airport Corporation (MAC), the event provided the public an opportunity to step into the cockpits of historic aircrafts.

The weekend was packed with activities, including performances by the Scout Band and a special appearance by the Royal Flying Doctor Simulator.

Star Wars cosplayers from the Knightfall Garrison also attended the event, delighting many families attending.

For local resident Tieng and her family, including her young son Luka, this day is a cherished tradition, having attended for many consecutive years.

“We love it”, said Tieng, “we just love looking at the history, and there’s lots of volunteers that tell us more information, which is really helpful to understand the whole story.”

Visitors also enjoyed a sausage sizzle, a coffee van, and a book sale.

“This is the sixth or seventh open day event we’ve done now, and it just continues to grow,” said Ewan McArthur, General Manager of the Moorabbin Air Museum.

“It’s a really good chance for young kids to jump into cockpits and get a feel of what it’s like to fly—whether it’s small aircraft, jet aircraft, military, naval, or commercial planes. Sometimes it even sparks an interest in pursuing aviation careers.”

The museum showcased its extensive collection of historic aircraft, including the Wirraway, Wackett, Beaufort, and Beaufighter, along with rare items such as 110-year-old BE-2 wings.

Behind-the-scenes tours of the workshop also offered a chance to see the restoration work that keeps these aircrafts alive.

There were also several youth programs in attendance, including the Air League, Air Scouts, and the “Winjeels Group” program, which engages youth in hands-on aviation projects.

“If we don’t get youth involved, we won’t have older people to work on the planes,” said Winjeel’s representative, David.

Despite occasionally challenging weather conditions, the event attracted around 2000 visitors across the weekend.

“It’s a great privilege to look after this collection and make it accessible to the public,” McArthur said.

The family open cockpit weekend continues to celebrate Australia’s aviation history, and inspire new generations of future pilots, engineers, and aviation enthusiasts.