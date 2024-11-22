Quality field chases The Meteorite

By David Nagel

A hot-field will contest Saturday’s $1million The Meteorite (1200m) at Cranbourne where three last-start winners will look to create history and become the first-time winner of the race.

The Kris Lees-trained Cloudland will look to make it back-to-back wins after winning the Greys race on Melbourne Cup day, while two local trainers from the region will also have their eyes on the big prize.

The Pakenham training partnership of Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman has Pounding entered for the event, fresh off a narrow but impressive victory in the Sale Cup.

And popular Cranbourne trainer Robbie Griffiths will look to strike it rich on Cranbourne Cup day once again, teaming up with Mathew de Kock to prepare Rey Magnerio for the big race.

The Magnus/Luchardo five-year-old gelding has had four runs this spring and never failed to finish in the money.

He ran placings at Caulfield and Flemington over the carnival, before finding himself in the winner’s stall after a last-start win over 1200-metres at Flemington on Champions Day.

Slot Holder Southside Racing has Rey Magnerio in the race as it looks to win the richest race in the club’s history.

Expect a big cheer if the local galloper can strike it rich in The Meteorite.

THE METEORITE FIELD

SLOT HOLDER NAME HORSE TRAINER

Busuttin Racing Spacewalk James Cummings

Cape Schanck Racing Oscar’s Fortune Gavin Bedggood

Carl Holt Robrick Mick Price and Michael Kent (Jnr)

Cavallo Park Philospher Enver Jusufovic

Ciaron Maher Racing Nadal Ciaron Maher

Ladbrokes Racing Club Moby Dick Mick Price and Michael Kent (Jnr)

Lindsay Park Racing Arkansaw Kid Ben, Will and JD Hayes

Lofty Group Deepour Nick Ryan

Moody Racing Pounding Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman

Moonee Valley Racing Club Baraqiel Leon and Troy Corstens and Will Larkin

OTI Racing Cloudland Kris Lees

Sheamus Mills Bloodstock Kristilli Mick Price and Michael Kent (Jnr)

Southside Racing Rey Magnerio Robbie Griffiths and Mathew de Kock

Sportsbet/MRC Who Dares Pat Carey and Harris Walker