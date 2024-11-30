Ready rewards for reading

The Big Summer Read challenge is back for young bookworms this summer.

Young readers aged 4-to-12 years can take part to read as much as they can for a chance to win great prizes and keep up their literacy skills.

“The Big Summer Read is not just about prizes; it’s also a celebration of the joy of reading,” Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti, said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to inspire a love of books while helping our young readers tackle the ‘summer slide’— a common challenge where students lose literacy skills during extended breaks from reading.”

From 1 December to 31 January children can log their reading activities for a chance to win scooters, cinema vouchers, Melbourne Cable Park passes, LEGO sets, art supplies, popular books and much more.

Independent readers can read on their own or listen to audio books, while parents and carers can count books they share with younger readers.

Prizes will be awarded at a special event at Dandenong Library in February.

“Join us for a summer filled with adventure, imagination and the thrill of a good book,” Cr Memeti said.

“Let’s encourage our children to immerse themselves in stories, spark their imaginations, and maintain their literacy skills over the summer.”

The annual reading challenge is presented by Public Libraries Victoria and Greater Dandenong Libraries.

Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/bigsummerread or readbooks.com.au/bsr