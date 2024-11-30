Looking Back

100 years ago

4 December 1924

DANDENONG SHOW

The 53rd Agricultural Society, which takes place today (Thursday), promises to excel any yet held by the society. The entries which are of a very high standard, are a record. Besides the “legitimate” attractions there will be side shows of all kinds and the demand for space for these have been more than the committee could provide. Mr S.M. Bruce, Prime Minister, has accepted the invitation of the Society to attend and formally open the show, and other prominent visitors will include the President and Secretary of the Royal Agricultural Society, Mr. A Downard, M.L.A (Minister for Lands), and Mr F Groves, M.L.A.

50 years ago

December 1974

CITY OF SIGNS!

Ugh! Says a councillor.

Dandenong could become another sign-infested Nepean Hwy at Elsternwick, the city council was told last week. The comments were made by Councillor Warren Titcher who objected to council approving a 9.75-metre tower for Lonsdale Motors of Lonsdale St., Dandenong. Councillor Titcher’s move resulted in a spirited debate, as the application had originally been approved. but councillor Titcher moved a notice of motion that certain of the company’s signs be approved, but not the tower. The move was defeated with two councillors, Warwick Dilley and Maurie Jarvis supporting councillor Titcher. Councillor Titcher said “we already have a garishness of colors and signs and this area of Lonsdale Street has become a challenge to business houses. They are all trying for bigger, better and brighter signs than their neighbours, We certainly don’t want Dandenong to become a mess .. like the Nepean Highway at Elsternwick.”

20 years ago

6 December 2004

Cr attacks mayoral election as ‘a bloody joke’

Bad blood was quick to surface in Labour ranks after Maria Sampey was elected Mayor of Greater Dandenong in a shock result last week. Angry former Mayor, Angela Long, described the election of her Labor colleague as “a bloody joke.” Cr Long said that anybody who had watched Cr Sampey’s performance at council meetings knew that she didn’t have what it takes to be mayor. Cr Long, who also nominated for the Mayoralty, said, “It’s not sour grapes but I think this will prove the best person should get the job.” The votes of the only two non-Labor members of council, John Kelly and David Kelly, were decisive. Liberal councillor John Kelly nominated, but withdrew before voting when it became obvious, he could not win. “The ratepayers need to realise that the mayor’s job is picked by the local Labor politicians and the councillors have to toe the party line, or risk being dumped at the next council election,” he said.

5 years ago

3 December 2019

Draft dreams are realised

Four Dandenong Stingrays youngsters have fulfilled their childhood dreams of moving into the AFL after hearing their names called over three nerve-racking draft days last week. Stingray Hayden Young was the first to hear his name called at pick 7 to Fremantle. It came as no surprise that the Western Bulldogs snatched Beaconsfield product Cody Weightman at pick 15. At the tail end of the first round, key defender Sam De Koning was called at Geelong’s pick 19. He has become the second sibling to join the AFL after brother Tom went at pick 30 to the Blues in 2017. At pick 54, Richmond made a play for St Kilda NGA (next Generation Academy) player Bigoa Nyuon. The Saints didn’t match the bid which meant the Dandenong Stingray became a Tiger.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society