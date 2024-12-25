Christmas Magic Market

By Afraa Kori

Officer Community Market (OCM) held its final market for the year, with a festive Christmas-themed that was magical.

OCM took place on December 14 at the historic Officer Public Hall, in Tivendale Road, Officer.

The day featured a visit from Santa himself, who delighted children and adults alike with gifts, photo opportunities, and holiday cheer.

The market also offers a family-friendly experience featuring handmade products, delicious treats, face painting, stalls, food and coffee vans.

The Officer Community Market (OCM) has quickly become a beloved fixture for residents and visitors, bringing a vibrant atmosphere and a showcase of local talent.

Launched in October, the market was created to fill a gap in the community as there wasn’t a local market to call their own.

Officer resident, founder and host of OCM, Gillian Hare is pleased the market has become a shining example of what can happen when a community comes together.

“It is a vibrant new market that has quickly become a local favourite,” she said.

“In just three months, it has brought together a wide array of products and services created by talented members of the community, which we now have a waitlist for stallholders wanting to attend.”

Held on the second Saturday of each month, the market hosts lucky dips and raffles, with stallholders generously donating handcrafted items as prizes.

The funds raised go to supporting various charities, reflecting the market’s commitment to giving back to the community.

With 2024 ending on such a high note, residents are already looking forward to the next Officer Community Market in 2025.