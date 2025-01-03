Hub’s bumper year celebrated

Noble Park Community Centre’s hall was decked for end-of-year celebrations on 18 December.

After a bumper year, the centre’s growing legion of members and volunteers dined with MPs and councillors for a sprawling Christmas lunch.

The number of classes and groups had exploded from 18 to 83 during the past 12 months, with about 1100 weekly visitors of all ages and abilities.

It’s home to a host of activities – knitting, gardening, yoga, teens and kids art, Italian cooking, IT, walking, dancing, playgroup, badminton, Helping Hoops basketball, creative wellness as well as a weekly free Tuesday lunch and morning tea.

Pictures: GARY SISSONS