Low-cost fun in the sun

Greater Dandenong Council’s school holiday program includes low-fee activities such as art workshops, gaming tournaments, and day trips this summer

On days over 26 degrees, Noble Park Aquatic Centre (NPAC) opens its Water Splash area for 3- to 12-year-olds.

When it’s forecast to be over 28 degrees, the waterslide is open (for those over five and over 120 centimetres).

Greater Dandenong’s parks and open spaces, such as Noble Park Skate Park, the Ninja Course at Burden Park and Tirhatuan Park come with playgrounds, picnic spots and barbeques.

These are all free and perfect for a day out.

“Our programs, facilities and playgrounds create the perfect environment for children of all ages to have fun safely with their families and friends,” mayor Jim Memeti said.

“We have all kinds of playgrounds, big and small through Greater Dandenong.

“So, bring a picnic, hat and sunscreen and remember to put your litter in a bin or take it with you.”

For older kids who are independent, it was advised to arrange scheduled places and times for pick up after activities or to stay in touch.

Greater Dandenong Council is also consulting the community for its new Community Safety Action Plan.

To have your say, go to yoursay.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/public-community-safety-survey

Details on the school holiday program at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/school-holiday-activities