Looking Back

100 years ago

29 January 1925

Observations

There are some kind and careful drovers in Dandenong. The other evening, three or four men chased a number of fat cattle down Robinson Street, with whips cracking, dogs barking, horses cantering and the cattle going for their lives. Evidently the stock were being taken to the trucking yards, and would have been nicely bruised and over-heated when they got there.

50 years ago

30 January 1975

MINISTER BACKS BACKYARD POOL CAMPAIGN

The Minister for Local Government, Mr Alan Hunt will give moral and some financial support to the newly-formed Citizens’ Private Swimming Pool Safety Committee. The committee was formed at the instigation of swimming pool instructor, Mrs May Jones of Noble Park. Its ultimate aim is to encourage swift government legislation for the protection of small children from drowning in private swimming pools. Congratulating Mrs Jones on convening the meeting, the Minister said: “The home swimming pool is the greatest contributor to water safety as children are learning to swim younger and are able to respect the water earlier.” It was proposed the committee would examine precautionary measures taken in other State and overseas with a view to developing a good workable plan, acceptable to the Government and the people to make the home swimming pool safe for children.

20 years ago

31 January 2005

Council sticks with attendance polls

Calls by Greater Dandenong councillor Paul Donovan to have postal voting replace attendance voting at council elections has been turned down. Attendance voting has been used at the past three council elections and councillors last week resolved to use it at the next election. Cr Donovan pushed for postal voting as used in neighbouring Casey, saying it was the fairest, easiest and cheapest way for residents, particularly the elderly, to vote. Councillors voted 7-4 to maintain the status quo.

5 years ago

28 January 2020

Historian wins top award

A prolific chronicler of local history has been awarded Greater Dandenong’s Citizen of the Year. Christine Keys, the long-serving President of the Dandenong and District Historical Society was recognised for her ongoing preserving, promoting and sharing of the locale’s history to its diverse community.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society