Preppies’ first day

by Sahar Foladi

Preppies attended their first day at school over the past week, ahead of many years of schooling and growing up to do.

Whether you’re an emotional parent, excited or proud, this week will be the a start of many milestones, learning and achievements to be unlocked.

Dandenong North Primary School and Sirius College in Keysborough opened their gates to the Preppies on Wednesday 29 January.

DNPS has a total of 94 Foundation students enrolled this year and Sirius College has 40.

“Who could ever say that watching a Foundation student start their first day is not heart-warming for any educator?” DNPS principal Paul Hilton says.

“As principal I am fortunate to have the opportunity each year to witness the newest members of our community beginning with enthusiasm and joy.

“It is always such an emotional time for our families as they entrust us with their children and the farewell at the door can be difficult for some.

“Our foundation staff spend many hours collating information about children and creating fun and engaging tasks that will give every student a great start to their educational journey.”