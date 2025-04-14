Wat Buddharangsi celebrates Khmer New Year

by Philip Salama-West

Thousands flocked to celebrate a series of Khmer New Year festivae events at Springvale South last weekend.

Amongst celebrations occurring across Australia this month, Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist Temple held a rich display of Cambodian culture and community spirit across days and nights from 11-13 April.

Each day began with traditional Buddhist chanting and a blessing ceremony conducted by the temple’s monks.

From there, attendees were invited to a luncheon of traditional Cambodian cuisine.

Each afternoon of the event included religious activities and traditional games from the Khmer culture which attendees were encouraged to participate in and play.

Finally, each night featured a Khmer food festival which features even more traditional Khmer cuisine, including delicious cakes and live dancing and music.