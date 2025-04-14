Mock rescue missions on the water

More than 100 emergency services members took part in large-scale mock rescues at Patterson River, Carrum and Port Phillip Bay across the weekend of 12-13 April.

SES, CFA, Victoria Police, Life Saving Victoria, Coast Guard, Ambulance Victoria, Parks Victoria and Search and Rescue Dogs Australia as well as the Westpac rescue helicopter were involved.

They searched and retrieved 13 dummy casualties from the water and river banks, transporting them to a triage area by boat and across land on Saturday morning.

The training exercises were many months in the planning, and designed to prepare emergency services for working together in real-life scenarios.