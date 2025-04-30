Golden Olympian’s tribute to national service

by Sahar Foladi

A click in the present with stories from the past, ‘Into the Light’ exhibition captures images of military veterans in a timely honour.

The exhibition, Into the Light, currently open to the public at the Waverley RSL, features 50 veterans from World War II until more modern conflicts.

It not only captures images of the veterans but each image contains a video link where viewers can listen to the stories of war, conflict, survival, humanity, birth, love, family and much more, all through the words of the veterans themselves.

Curated by the Australian Olympian gold medalist turned award winning photographer, Kathy Watt, the project also includes Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL president Lance McDermott and secretary Mark Osborne.

Ms Watt says she came across the idea while chatting with her friends who had served through the Vietnam War and modern day conflicts.

“I thought about doing project on different veteran where they tell their stories with video link and that’s why they call it, ‘Into the Light’ because sometimes what they do is pretty secretive on missions they can’t divulge the details to the public.

“Each one has unique and quite amazing interesting stories. You learn more about the conflicts and what national service is all about.”

She shares some stories where a 19-year-old was in combat in the jungles of Vietnam who heard screams of a woman in labour who eventually helped to deliver the baby before medics could arrive.

Another pioneer was a lady who became a pioneer for the women when she stayed in her role in the navy even after she married.

Women usually quit work after marriage but in this case, her husband was also in the navy and she went on to serve for 40 years, without any knowledge on how to swim.

“I thought jeez you had enough confidence in the sails than,” Ms Watt joked.

She says the project is to show what it really means to be of service, to show their dedication, mateship during difficult times especially post service.

“Just saying thanks to all those who have served, helped in the past and even now to make our great country a free country and protect our way of life.

The project, sponsored by Waverley RSL along with Department of Veteran Affairs, took one year to compile and complete in time for the recent ANZAC Day commemoration.

The exhibition ends this Friday 2 May but Ms Watt hopes to feature it at Dandenong RSL.

She will be pursuing further similar projects in the future with a focus on the younger veterans from modern day conflicts.

Prior to this, she was known as the first Australian female to win a gold medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona in women’s individual road race cycling and silver medal in the women’s individual pursuit on the track.

Details on Into the Light: i-space.com.au