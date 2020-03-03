Cops on court in Victorian games

By Danielle Kutchel

Dandenong-based Leading Senior Constable Bec Mitchell will wear a uniform of a different kind when she steps onto the court in the Victoria Police and Emergency Services Games this month.

This year’s games will see over 3000 competitors from 24 police and emergency services agencies compete in over 44 sports.

The competitions focus on wellness and promote camaraderie between emergency services personnel.

LSC Mitchell has been participating in the netball competition at the games for the last six or seven years and said it could get “very competitive” as paramedics, Corrections Victoria, various police divisions and firefighters went head to head on the court.

She is part of a netball team of female officers drawn from across the southern metro policing region.

Traditionally, their team makes the finals against the Victoria Police northern metro division team in a definite case of white line fever, with southern metro taking home the gold a couple of times.

She said the competition gives her and her teammates a chance to see each other outside of the office.

“It’s nice to catch up with colleagues and see what’s going on in their world,” she said.

She added that participating in the games can also help with stress relief and gives members “something else to think about” other than work.

“Operational duties can be very full on for members,” she added.

“You don’t want to just associate the people you work with with negativity all the time – we’re good support for each other.”

The games are also open to retired emergency services members like LSC Mitchell’s father, a former police officer who competes in the 10-pin bowling competition.

The Victoria Police and Emergency Services Games will take place between March 20 and 29, and will be played at locations across the state.