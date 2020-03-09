Man charged after crash closes Monash

By Danielle Kutchel

City-bound lanes of the Monash Freeway were closed between Belgrave-Hallam Road and the South Gippsland Freeway following a serious collision on Sunday 8 March.

The collision occurred early on Sunday morning with VicTraffic providing notification of the crash at 8.50am.

The freeway then reopened at 2.30pm.

Following the crash, Narre Warren Police charged a 21-year-old man with multiple offences including negligently causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury, conduct endangering life, conduct endangering serious injury, driving at a speed dangerous, driving at a manner dangerous, refusing a preliminary oral fluid test, refusing evidentiary breath test, and refusing a blood sample.

The Pakenham man has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 10 March.

His male passenger, a 20-year-old Pakenham man, remains in hospital in a stable condition.