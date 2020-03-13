Neighbourhood Watch has got your back

By Danielle Kutchel

The president of Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch says although crime in Dandenong has decreased, there are always ways for members of the public to help promote a safe city.

Dawn Vernon, who is also part of the Greater Dandenong Community Advisory Committee along with representatives of Victoria Police and Greater Dandenong Council, says residents can help by reporting suspicious behaviour and taking steps for crime prevention.

“Report anything even if you think is small to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the non-urgent police number 131 444 – it maybe the piece of the puzzle they are looking for for,” she says.

If a crime is occurring, witnesses are urged to call 000.

Overall burglaries have reduced fro two years in a row, with police pledging to step up patrols to address burglaries.

Theft from motor vehicles at railway stations and shopping centre carparks had increased across Greater Dandenong, according to Ms Vernon, with police reminding drivers and passengers to remove all valuables from their cars.

Many incidents involve smashing car windows for small items of minimal value, and local police are working with transit police to investigate and prevent such crimes.

Residents are also encouraged to ensure cars are locked.

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch will hold a community forum on Wednesday 18 March, featuring Acting Sergeant Tim Sullivan from the Greater Dandenong Local Crime desk, and and Sergeant Andrew Nisbet from the Ballistic Unit, as guest speakers.

The forum will begin at 7.30pm with supper to follow, at the Paddy O`Doughue Centre, 18 Buckley St Noble Park.

Neighbourhood Watch is always on the lookout for members; contact Dawn Vernon on 0407 32 5030 or president@nhwgreaterdandenong.org for more information