Armada cancels events

As the spread of Covid-19 intensifies, Armada Dandnong Plaza has cancelled its upcoming Harmony Day event and school holidays events.

In a statement, the organisation said: “At Armada Dandenong Plaza, the good health and safety of our community is our high priority.

“Following the recent advice from the Victorian Government and as a precautionary measure to assist in preventing the spread of the Covid-19, we have made a decision to cancel all our upcoming events including Harmony Day scheduled for Saturday 21 March until further notice.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank our valued customers for your understanding during these circumstances.”

The centre is still open for trading.