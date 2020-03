By Danielle Kutchel

Greater Dandenong Council has cancelled all its events, workshops and activities until the end of April, as Covid-19 continues to spread.

The cancellation list includes

Cinema in the Square

Keysborough Big Picnic

Sustainability Festival

Drum Theatre shows

Library programs

Arts workshops.

The Drum Theatre will close until at least the end of April.

Both Springvale and Dandenong Libraries, plus Noble Park Aquatic Centre (NPAC) and Dandenong Oasis, remain open for now.