Garden still open for business

By Jonathan McQuie

While large public gatherings have been cancelled, the Springvale Community Garden is still open for visitors.

Unfortunately, the community open day scheduled for 21 March has been cancelled, as all of the speakers and presenters who were planning to come have declined to attend.

Instead, the garden will leave their gates open for people come in and look around, with a few members cooking up sausages and enjoying the day with whoever else pops up.

Garden President Gloria Gapper says that the onset of coronavirus means that while visitors will need to be more careful than normal, there’s still plenty of benefit for garden members who choose to come.

“We’re asking them to respect the new government guidelines. They’ll just have to be more careful with regards to their distancing.”

While there’s many elderly members of the garden, Ms. Gapper believes that gardening will prove beneficial for them in the long run.

“If you’re elderly and stuck at home in your house it makes it ery hard, while here they can still walk around tend to their garden and get a bit of exercise. If you’re a gardener and like going outside, this is a good opportunity.”