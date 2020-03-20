Reading challenge kicks off

By Jonathan McQuie

The annual Premier’s Reading Challenge was launched on Wednesday 18 March, challenging young people to increase their literacy by reading more books.

Students in years 3 – 10 need to read at least 15 books between March and September from the over 12,000 books on the list.

Children between prep and year 2 are challenged to experience 30 books, while those who are yet to start school are asked to peruse 40 books with the assistance of their families.

According to Minister for Education James Merlino, “Supporting children to read is one of the most powerful things you can do to encourage a love of reading and literacy – developing skills that will set them up for life.”

Over 3 million students in Victoria have read more than 50 million books since the challenge first began in 2005.