Dandenong Market’s doors stay open

City of Greater Dandenong has put a freeze on rents for Dandenong Market traders to ensure they can keep operating and the market can remain open during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greater Dandenong Council has supported a stimulus package totalling $1.5 million to help keep the market open.

The package will see rents waived for all market traders from tomorrow until 30 June.

Dandenong Market Board Council representative and Greater Dandenong councillor Maria Sampey said the market provided an invaluable service to the local community and it was important it remained open.

“Dandenong Market has a long and proud history of offering high quality fresh produce at a low price,” Cr Sampey said.

“During these challenging times it has never been more vital that Dandenong Market’s offering is retained.

“By waiving rents until the end of June we hope this will provide some much-needed financial relief to traders so they can keep operating and the market can stay open.”

Dandenong Market Board Chairperson Julie Busch said Dandenong Market was an essential service and one which attracted 5.6 million visitors each year.

She said while some modifications had been made to ensure the health and wellbeing of its traders and customers, its popular fresh fruit and vegetable sections, along with its meat, fish and deli hall remained open.

“The rent relief provided by Greater Dandenong Council will allow the Dandenong Market to continue to operate, and will also ensure that when the time comes, we will be able to return to business as usual as quickly as possible,” Ms Busch said.

“Dandenong Market is taking every precaution to ensure the Market remains safe and welcoming for its visitors and traders during this time. This includes enforcing social distancing regulations, maintaining a strict cleaning regime and promoting regular personal hygiene.

“We thank our customers for continuing to support our fresh produce small businesses during these difficult and uncertain times,” she said.