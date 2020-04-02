Wheels turn on learning

Hampton Park Secondary College and Patterson Cheney Isuzu, Keysborough are working together to give young people the opportunity to experience a real workplace while they learn.

The partnership is part of the Victorian Department of Education and Training’s Structured Workplace Learning (SWL) program.

Patterson Cheney Isuzu Trucks and Isuzu Ute entered the SWL space in 2018 based on the growth of the automotive industry and as a way to connect with local community. The firm was also keen to showcase the strong career opportunities available within the industry.

Patterson Cheney technical training manager Chris Fauvrelle said understanding the depth and complexity of an industry allows students to truly see what it has to offer and how it matches with their skills and interests.

“Ultimately, we are preparing year 10 to 12 students for the workforce, whilst introducing them to our business,” Mr Fauvrelle said.

“We are trustfully breaking down those initial barriers that may create some social anxiety throughout the journey of leaving the classroom for the workplace. Throughout our heavy and light vehicle workshops our employees have built a strong foundation to encourage and assist all of our work placement students”.

Hampton Park Secondary College Principal Wayne Haworth praised businesses such as Patterson Cheney Isuzu that were ready and willing to get involved with local schools by providing valuable training opportunities.