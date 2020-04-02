Mystery stink lingers over Keysborough

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Eighteen months on, the state’s pollution watchdog is trying to catch the source of a persistent bad smell in Keysborough.

Environment Protection Authority Victoria has inspected some of the industries in Dandneong South with the “potential” to generate the “rubbish-like” stench regularly reported by the public.

“Odour has a tendency to dissipate quickly so timely reporting gives our officers the best chance of tracing it to a source,” EPA Southern Metro regional manager Marleen Mathias said.

“EPA’s investigation is ongoing and EPA officers will enforce regulatory action, in line with its Compliance and Enforcement Policy, if required.”

On community Facebook pages, a host of residents have commented on the “sewerage” like stench as far away as Springvale South.

“The air quality is so bad this morning that I gagged when I let the dog out,” one stated on 21 March.

Resident Nina Kelly told Star Journal the residents were trying to help the EPA pin-point the “horrid rancid garbage smell” that regularly wafted across Keysborough’s new estates.

“The rancid smell has only appeared in the area since the light industrial area was established in the past two years south of Greens Road.

“The smell can be so intense for hours, residents are forced to close windows and bring in washing from the line.”

She was worried on the impact on children’s health at Keysborough South Primary School, as a result.

“I urge the community to contact EPA each time via their contact centre so the source can be located.”

The issue was also raised at a recent EPA public conference on the proposed waste-to-energy plant in Ordish Road, Dandenong South.

People were concerned of the cumulative impact of the plant on top of existing “absolutely disgusting” odours, which were causing children to “vomit” and stay inside.

Residents said they were prevented from opening windows, running or comfortably breathing due to the smells carried by south-easterly winds, the conference’s chairperson Jennifer Lilburn reported.

Pollution complaints can be reported on EPA’s 24-hour hotline on 1300 EPA VIC (1300 372 842).